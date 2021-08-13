A candlelit vigil is being held this evening in memory of five people who tragically lost their lives during Plymouth’s mass shooting yesterday.

The community is being urged to bring a candle or torch to North Down Crescent Park in Keyham at 9pm to pay tribute to those who tragically lost their lives.

One of the victims has since been named as the gunman’s mother, Maxine Davison.

Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, aged 40, were also among the victims.

Stephen Washington, 59, was also killed.

Kate Shepherd, 66, was injured at the scene and died later at Derriford Hospital.