Several people have been killed and others are receiving treatment after a gunman opened fire in Plymouth this evening.

Scores of air ambulances were filmed in the area while two were filmed taking off from a field.

The South Western Ambulance Service said it was called just after 6pm to an “ongoing incident” in the Keyham area.

A “significant number of resources” including doctors, senior paramedics and air ambulances were at the scene, they said.

Adding: “A critical incident has been declared. The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained.”

MP Johnny Mercer confirmed the incident is not terror-related.