The next governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, is addressing the media ahead of taking on the new role after Andrew Cuomo announced he would step down following a string of sexual harassment allegations.

Hochul is set to become the first female governor of the state, but might not be too well known to many despite spending six years as lieutenant governor of New York.

Cuomo has said he will stay on for a couple of weeks to help ease the governor into her new position.