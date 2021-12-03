Watch live as Michigan prosecutor announces charges against Ethan Crumbley’s parents in school shooting

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald holds a news conference on the recent school shooting investigation.

The suspected shooter, 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley, pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism and first degree murder with his parents also being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Mrs McDonald’s office filed the charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Mr Crumbley is alleged to have killed four students and injured eight in the mass shooting at a suburban high school in Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here