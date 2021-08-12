Watch as a Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby holds a press briefing to discuss Afghanistan.

The Pentagon is moving thousands of US Marines into position as they prepare for a possible evacuation of the US embassy in Afghanistan as the Taliban make rapid gains across the country.

According to The New York Times, the Department of Defence is preparing for a possible evacuation of the US embassy and any US citizens in the capital of Kabul as the Biden administration believes the capital could fall within 30 days, administration and military officials have said.