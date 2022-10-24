Ukrainians queue for water months after Russians cut off city’s main supply

Hundreds of residents in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv queued for water on Monday, 24 October, months after Russian troops cut off the city’s main supply.

Strikes by Vladimir Putin’s forces blew up pipelines from a nearby river in April, leaving people unable to access clean water.

Hundreds of people queued early on Monday to collect water from a truck loaded with a 27,000-litre water tank, as they are unable to use tap water because it is too dirty to drink or bathe in.

