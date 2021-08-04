A reporter was met with steely silence after he asked a panel of women’s weightlifting medalists how they felt about a transgender competitor.

The awkward moment came during a press conference with Li Wenwen of China, who won gold in the +87kg lifting event; Emily Campbell of Great Britain, who won silver; and Sarah Robles of the United States, who won bronze.

New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, who did not make it to the podium, had nevertheless made history by becoming the first openly trans athlete to compete in the Olympics. A journalist asked for the group’s reaction and was met with silence.