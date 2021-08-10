The White House has praised the "courageous women who came forward and told their stories" as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns.

"Our view is that these courageous women came forward and told their stories, shared their stories," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Cuomo resigned in the wake of Attorney General Letitia Jame’s bombshell report concluding he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Last week President Joe Biden told reporters: "I think he should resign.”

Despite initially refusing the step-down, Cuomo today announced he would indeed leave as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment.