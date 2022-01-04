Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing on Tuesday (4 January).

Yesterday’s press conference was cancelled as federal offices closed due to snowy weather across the Washington DC area.

Due to the disruption - and Christmas break - Ms Psaki will be facing reporters for the first time since 23 December.

Much of the conversation will likely be dominated by the spread of the Omicron variant, as cases of Covid-19 surge across the US.

President Joe Biden will be addressing the public in the hours after the press briefing.

Sign up to our newsletters here.