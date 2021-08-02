Watch as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing on Monday, as the Delta variant continues to cause a rise in Covid-19 cases across the US.

Last week, President Joe Biden urged states to offer $100 (£71) incentives to encourage people to come forward for their vaccination, as jab rates flag amid the virus surge.

New Mexico, Ohio and Colorado had already offered out those incentives in July, while New York City also began doing so last Friday.

According to official data, just under half of the US is fully vaccinated.