Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Tuesday.

She will be answering questions just hours after the Pentagon building was locked down due to a shooting in the area and could also be quizzed on the damning investigation that has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexually harassing women.

A number of fellow Democrats have called on Mr Cuomo to resign, but he has since refused to do so and has maintained his innocence.