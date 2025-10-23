Prince William will be “hopping mad with black sheep uncle Andrew”, royal expert Jennie Bond has said.

The former BBC journalist, who worked as a royal correspondent for 14 years, said she had previously spoken to Princess Diana about William struggling with the prospect of becoming King, but said he had accepted his destiny and tried to shape the future of the royal family.

“And then this happens,” she said, during an interview on Loose Women on Wednesday (22 October).

“Your black sheep uncle tarnishes the wider reputation of the royal family. I think he is hopping mad.”

Prince Andrew, who gave up his official titles following new allegations against him in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, denies any wrongdoing.