Wladimir Klitschko thanks people for donating supplies to help Ukrainians

Wladimir Klitschko has thanked people for donating supplies to help Ukrainians amid the continued invasion by Russia.

Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have said they are “ready to die” in the fight against Russian forces invading Ukraine.

The two former heavyweight world champions are currently in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, which Vitali is the mayor of, as a 40-mile military convoy approaches the capital.

