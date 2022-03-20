Woman charged with murder after man’s body found buried in back garden

A 48-year-old woman has been charged with murder on Sunday after a body was discovered buried in the back garden of a Northampton house.

Police said Fiona Beal was charged a few days after a homicide investigation was launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midland’s major crime team, said: “Regrettably, I can confirm that a body has been found in the rear garden of the address.

“We believe it to be that of a missing 42-year-old male, but formal identification has yet to take place.”