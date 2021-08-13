A giant black cat allegedly the size of a “black panther” has been filmed lurking in the British countryside.

Mum-of-three Michelle Lee, 36, believed the mysterious beast was the “5ft black panther of Rutland” she was told about as a child.

Her video captures the five-foot-long creature prowling near a bush in a farmers field near a reservoir in Empinham, Rutland, East Midlands.

The black-haired animal is seen skulking through the undergrowth outside her bedroom window.

Both Michelle and her 12-year-old son, Bobby, had been looking for bats from the window when they spotted the big creature lurking.