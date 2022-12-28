Shocking footage shows the result of a suspected gas explosion that ripped through a house on a residential street in Worcestershire.

Four people were injured, one seriously, after the explosion flattened the property in Hemmingway, Evesham.

Photos from the scene show a property standing with no roof and the building frameworks exposed.

The house has been left destroyed, with rubble and debris covering the downstairs part of the property, as the roof caved in.

The housing estate road remains cordoned off by police as a precautionary measure.

