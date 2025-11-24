Watch as a delighted Zohran Mamdani receives a surprise video message from Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Appearing on The Adam Friedland Show, the newly elected mayor of New York, who is a longtime fan of the North London club, was stunned when the former footballer congratulated him on “all you have achieved”.

Wright said that “the real work starts now” adding: “We’re gonna need some of that winning energy you’ve got.”

After Wright signed off the message with a nod to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, an overjoyed Mamdani proceeded to watch the clip again before declaring: “I love this man.”