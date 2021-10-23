Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of AlUla will be developed with sustainability in mind, a chief executive behind the regeneration has announced.

Amr AlMadani, of the Royal Commission for AlUla, spoke at the Saudi Green Initiative conference held in the capital city of Riyadh, more than 1,000km away from the historical development.

He told The Independent, “I think the basic business model for new, cultural and nature-inspired tourism is to take care of your nature.

“If you give it enough, it gives back to you.”

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.