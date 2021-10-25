Speakers and guests at the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh were treated to a performance from AY Yong, a musician who bases his music around sustainability and raising awareness for working towards a greener planet.

According to his website, AY Yong is the first artist in history to power his music concerts with 100 per cent sustainable energy.

The three-day climate action conference has featured prominent guests from across the planet, including the Prince of Wales.

