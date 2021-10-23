The Saudi capital city of Riyadh will undergo a transformation ‘of the highest level’, costing $90 billion.

Head of city development Fahd Al-Rasheed emphasised the importance of keeping the environment at the forefront of the development in an interview with The Independent.

“This vision is a testament to what the Kingdom is doing across all sectors, geographically and economically.

What we are saying to the world is economic development cannot come at the expense of the environment.

“This is no win-lose with the environment.”

