Pakistan's prime minister hit out at the inaction from previous world leaders on climate change on Monday.

"Humanity faces one of the biggest crises" said PM Imran Khan at the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh.

"Unfortunately, this crisis was quite visible 20 years ago, but, somehow, we were all in self-denial. No one thought that this would actually happen" he continued.

The Middle East Green Initiative, hosted by Saudi Arabia, followed on from the two-day Saudi Green Initiative, also in Riyadh.

