Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II has said that climate change is the "most urgent challenge of our time".

Prince Abdullah II was addressing the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, an event hosted by Saudi Arabia.

"Unfortunately this challenge fails to receive the level of attention it demands, even though the three major monotheism religions all consider protecting the environment to be a matter of faith", the prince said.

The Middle East Green Initiative Summit followed the two-day Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.