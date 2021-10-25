The UK government has heralded the coming together of world leaders in the Middle East on the issue of climate change.

Reading a letter from Boris Johnson, the UK's envoy, Lord Grimstone, said "a decade ago such a meeting on climate change, and the commitment that you are all making, would have been unthinkable".

The statement was given at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh. The event followed the two-day Saudi Green Initiative Forum, also in Riyadh.

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.