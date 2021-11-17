Managing data and pioneering artificial intelligence could be the key to solving sustainability problems in major cities, an industry leader has said.

CEO of G2K Group Karsten Neugebauer met with other innovators at the SGI London summit to discuss how technology could be used to tackle the climate crisis.

He told the Independent, “You have data coming from a hell of a number of resources, whether it comes from the traffic system, whether it’s the data coming from the airport, from the hospitals, from the irrigation system and so on.”