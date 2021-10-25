Photographer David Chancellor has credit the way in which Saudi Arabia is “moving forward” as a nation.

The National Geographic creator spoke to The Independent at the Saudi Green Initiative forum, following a two-week trip from Jeddah to Riyadh, travelling up the country's western coast, stopping at the historic AlUla and finally ending in the capital.

"I'd been here many years ago... and I hadn't had the type of access open access that I've had this time" Mr Chancellor said.

"To see the way Saudi Arabia is moving on is extraordinary".

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.