The Saudi Ministry of Energy has been praised for its diverse range of talent.

Senior International Policy Analyst Noura Alissa spoke to The Independent at the Saudi Green Initiative conference held in Riyadh.

“Under Vision 2030, women empowerment has been a trend across the country, both inside and outside the energy sector.”

The energy ministry has taken centre stage of the conference, with Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman kicking off the summit by announcing the Kingdom will aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

