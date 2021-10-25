John Kerry has said that countries need to do more to stop the effects of climate change.

Joe Biden's special envoy for climate was speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh on Monday.

"Even if every country did what it had pledged to do in Paris, and we're not, we would still have an increase" he said.

The summit came after the two-day Saudi Green Initiative Forum, which was also held in Riyadh.

