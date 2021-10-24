The director of a company specialising in hydrogen technology has said that multiple energy solutions will be needed to reduce global carbon emissions.

Patrick Huber, director of H2 Energy Europe, spoke to The Independent at the Saudi Green Initiative conference, held in the capital city of Riyadh.

Huber used the example of large hauling trucks to demonstrate how hydrogen can replace fossil fuels such as diesel.

Reducing carbon emissions will likely be the discussion topic for many world leaders in a week’s time, during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.