The world must act now to find ways to help nature and climate in unison, a conservation trustee has said.

Ruth Ganesh of conservation group Elephant Family told the Independent, “Now there’s such a focus on preserving nature, nature-based solutions to the issues around carbon… elephants and carbon capture being in the same sentence, absolutely brilliant.”

Partnered with the Saudi Green Initiative conference held in Riyadh, environmental leaders and innovators met at the SGI London summit with the goal of putting forward real solutions to the global climate crisis.