‘Conservation needs everyone to be a champion for nature’, says Neom project head

The project lead for Saudi Arabia’s sustainable city project Neom has said that the worldwide conservation effort will require “everyone”.

“We know that conservation needs everyone to be a champion for nature, and you become a champion for nature by falling in love with it, and that’s by having experiences”, Dr Paul Marshall told the Independent at the Saudi Green Initiative London summit.

Speaking about the future city of Neom Dr Marshall said “one of the aims is to unrivalled livability”.