An online service dedicated to planting more trees across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been recognised at the Saudi Green Initiative conference in Riyadh.

CEO Mohammed Alkhalid spoke to The Independent about the features of the platform, as well as the support received by the Saudi government to kick-start the project.

According to Alkhalid, the service allows you to choose the name of your tree, the type of tree and its location.

The Saudi government is hoping to plant 10 billion trees as part of its pledge to become a more sustainable country.

