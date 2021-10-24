The Red Sea will play a vital role in the future of sustainability and is a “microcosm” of the world’s oceans, according to industry leader Paul Holthus.

The CEO of the World Ocean Council said that the Red Sea Project will “show the world how sustainable development can happen in coastal areas”.

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative forum in Riyadh Mr Holthus went on to say “Saudi Arabia has an incredible opportunity for leadership here”.

