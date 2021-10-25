Saudi Arabia’s eco-friendly tourism project, located on the Kingdom’s western coast, will become one of the top world destinations for travellers, according to a content creator who visited the site.

Chelsea Kauai was invited to attend the Saudi Green Initiative conference in Riyadh and test the waters of the Red Sea development herself.

She told The Independent, “It has been wildly interesting and fascinating and so different than what my expectations were.”

The Red Sea project hopes to harness the sustainable powers of coral to turn back the clock on carbon pollution worldwide.

