Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has laid out the Kingdom’s sustainable power targets at the Saudi Green Initiative conference.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman took to the stage in the capital city of Riyadh to announce a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

He also emphasised a focus on harnessing the power of hydrogen as a clean alternative to fossil fuels.

Prince Salman told The Independent, “The future that we see would require us all to create an energy system that is sustainable, secure, safe and stable.”

