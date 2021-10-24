The minister of energy has stressed that Saudi Arabia’s sustainable power plans should not be seen as a ‘gamble’, but an example for other countries to follow.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman spoke to The Independent at the Saudi Green Initiative, “I hope people got it today that this is a deliberate, well thought of, articulated programme.”

This comes a week before the start of Cop26, where world leaders will meet to discuss the global climate crisis.

