A 25-year old research associate says she feels climate change is a serious topic among the Kingdom’s governing bodies.

Nourah Alsudairy spoke at the Youth Green Summit on the second day of the Saudi Green Initiative conference held in Riyadh.

She told The Independent, “When you go into these negotiations, see how people are cooperating, see how much they want to make a change on a governing level, at a policy making level, that really helps you with the optimism.”

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.