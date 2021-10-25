Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that the country is entering a new "green era".

The royal's comments came at the Middle East Green Initiative, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, where world leaders gathered in an effort to confront climate change.

"Today we are initiating a green era, believing that these changes are not only for the environment, but also for the economy and security" the Crown Prince said.

The Middle East Green Initiative followed the two-day Saudi Green Initiative event, also in Riyadh.

