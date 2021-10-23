Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has announced plans to make the Saudi Green Initiative conference a yearly event, in an effort to legitimise their pledge to take action on the global climate crisis.

The energy minister stated that Saudi Arabia wants be held accountable for their climate promises, including the pledge to become carbon net-zero by 2060.

As the world’s second largest oil producing country, Saudi Arabia is shifting away from petroleum for its domestic energy production.

