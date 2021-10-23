Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry has been praised for its focus on young professionals with ‘international experience’.

Angela Wilkinson, CEO of World Energy Council, spoke highly of the team during an interview at the Saudi Green Initiative conference in the nation’s capital.

She told The Independent, “They work as a cross-cutting policy organisation, bringing together finance, the technology, the environment, along with the energy ministry.

“I think it’s a remarkable kitchen that has been created in the energy ministry and they’re not just cooking on gas.”

