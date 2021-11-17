Previously overlooked methods of making the planet greener are being embraced by the Saudi government, according to a climate researcher.

Michael Berumen of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, spoke at the Saudi Green Initiative London summit, held at Waddesdon Manor.

He told the Independent, “I think there are opportunities, for example, for developing eco-tourism in a very friendly, sustainable way.

“If you look around the world and look at the best practices that you can adopt, then I think that these are achievable.”