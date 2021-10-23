The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced it will aim to achieve ‘net-zero’ carbon emissions by the year 2060.

The announcement was made during the Saudi Green Initiative conference by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi’s Minister of Energy since 2019.

The Crown Prince also announced the Kingdom will cut carbon emissions by more than 270 million tons by 2030, as well as invest in green hydrogen as part of further carbon reduction initiatives.

The announcement comes days before world leaders meet in Glasgow for Cop26.

