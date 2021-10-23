The president of Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabian Oil Company) has announced that the one of the world’s largest earning companies will align itself with Saudi Arabia’s climate action promises.

CEO Amin H. Nasser made the announcement during the Saudi Green initiative conference in the Kingdom’s capital, saying, “Saudi Aramco will achieve an ambition of being also net zero from our operation by 2050.

“We understand that the road will be complex, the transition will have its challenges, but we are confident we can meet them and [have] accelerated our efforts towards a low emissions future.”

