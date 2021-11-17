The Saudi Green Initiative has been praised for its focus on innovation by a sustainable construction developer.

Joseph Michael Daniels was joined by CEOs and industry leaders at the SGI London summit, where the discussion was focused on putting ambitious climate pledges into action.

He told the Independent, “It couldn’t be more important that the Saudi Green Initiative are looking at sustainability at the core.

“What’s really impressed me today is, if you look at the key innovations in water desalination, they are the leaders in water desalination.”