More than 90 thought leaders and innovators gathered at Waddesdon Manor to discuss how the climate goals recently announced at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum could be put into practice.

The SGI goals outline Saudi Arabia’s strategy towards creating a greener future and becoming a climate leader in the region.

During the day of high-level discussions, guests heard from Lord Jacob Rothschild, Khalid Abuleif, chief negotiator for climate agreements for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, and Michael Liebreich, CEO of Liebreich Associates.

Watch the highlights from the day here.