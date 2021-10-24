Saudi Arabia has been clear on its ambitions towards creating a greener country at the Saudi Green Initiative conference, according to a Saudi princess.

Princess Noura bint Turki Al-Saud spoke to The Independent about how the Kingdom has benefited from ‘enhanced communication’, focusing on transparency and objectivity when setting climate goals.

This comes one week before world leaders meet in Glasgow as part of Cop26, where the global strategy towards climate change will most likely be top of the agenda.

