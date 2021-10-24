The Saudi Green Initiative has been labelled ‘unique’ by the CEO of Interstellar Lab, an aerospace technology company based in France.

Barbara Belvisi cited how she was impressed by the progressive business culture within the event, something that she says is hard to find in other countries.

She told The Independent, “It’s so warm in terms of welcoming and people are always trying to connect you with the right partners, so we could develop our business here.

“There is definitely something happening here. This event, I think, is a very historical one.”

