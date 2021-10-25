A speaker at the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh has said that the government has empowered women ‘through actions, not just words’.

Hanan Aljabr told The Independent, “It’s not only up to men or women, it’s a community and we rely on each other to create that change.”

The conference featured talks from women in prominent roles across the Kingdom’s green energy sector, putting an emphasis on the drive of younger and older generations to achieve climate goals.

