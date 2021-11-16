Artist describes using recycled unsustainable materials for exhibitions

An artist has detailed how the fight against the climate crisis can also be used to fuel creativity.

London-based artist Petroc Sesti told the Independent how byproducts from sustainable acts can be used to create artwork.

“If you’re desalinating water in the gulf… byproducts like brine can be turned into gypsums, or possibly glass… which can actually be used to make artworks”. Mr Sesti said at the Saudi Green Initiative London summit.