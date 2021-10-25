The CEO of the Soudah Development Company has said that building in a sustainable way is a "guiding principle" not just for his team, but for Saudi Arabia as a whole.

Speaking to The Independent at the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh, Husameddin AlMadani said "It's not just a priority, it's actually a guiding principle for our development and master planning project".

"We take sustainability very seriously. It's something... His Royal Highness the Crown Prince has made clear", said Mr AlMadani, who is leading the development of a tourism project in the Al Soudah area.

Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.