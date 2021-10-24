Saudi Arabia’s push for a greener country has included the introduction of around 12 million trees, according to the Kingdom’s deputy chairman for nature growth.

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative, Dr. Osama Ibrahim Faqeeha also stated that more than 2,200 species of plants have been introduced into the country’s ecosystem.

He told The Independent, “Over the next few decades, we will look to a more greener Saudi Arabia, in line with the name of the initiative.”

